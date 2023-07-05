CARICOM Celebrates 50 Years

Leaders of the CARICOM countries commemorated the 50th anniversary since the start of the organization in 1973 in Trinidad and Tobago this week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell spoke to the relevance of the organization. He said, “we’re in this group of countries that have a similar, background, values, characteristics and we need world trade and this is the ultimate protection mechanism for our politics, for our survivability in the world, issues like climate change of course. So that’s why we’re in and we’re pleased to be a part of it.”

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis was on hand a ceremony to mark the occasion. He also took part in a tree planting exercise and signed a letter to be placed in a time capsule.