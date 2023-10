The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Delegates from throughout the Caribbean were treated to a tour and beach day at Mallis Farm on National Heroes Day Holiday, October 9, 2023 to kick off ‘Caribbean Week of Agriculture,’ taking place this week at SuperClubs Breezes. Along with Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources officials, the delegates also toured a number of farms in New Providence including Blue Field Farms; Down to Earth Adventure Farms and Lucayan Farms.

More photo highlights below: