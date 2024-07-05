Caribbean Union Of Teachers Executive Meeting

The executive body of the Caribbean Union of Teachers held meetings in the capital this week. Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin and Director of Education, Dominique McCartney-Russell were both in attendance.

During her remarks, McCartney Russell commended the Caribbean Union of Teachers for their efforts to improve learning outcomes across the Caribbean.

For her part, Minister Hanna Martin told the gathering, “the role of the Caribbean Union of Teachers is pivotal to the qualitative state of education in our region. Your union coalesces the solidarity of educators and their interests within our region and your represent ultimately the interest of our respective people having regard to the critical role of education in individual, national and regional development and its meaning to the future.”

Caribbean Union of Teachers President, Garth Anderson called on the body to reflect on the importance of their mission “to promote excellence in education, to advocate for the rights and welfare of teachers and to ensure that every child in the Caribbean receives a quality education. Our work is not just a profession its a calling.”