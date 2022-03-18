Antigua and Barbuda is among Caribbean countries changing its COVID-19 arrival protocols.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 18, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending March 18, 2022:

The US This Week Warned Americans To Reconsider Travel To 9 Caribbean Countries due to COVID-19. They are: The Turks & Caicos Islands, The Bahamas, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Jamaica, The Dominican Republic, Cuba and the British Virgin Islands.

As of Sat. March 19th, Aruba will no longer require a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination for entry. However, visitors’ insurance is still required, and all travelers will still need to complete an embarkation/disembarkation card before arrival.

Antigua and Barbuda this week lifted the travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated visitors to the destination. Fully vaccinated arriving passengers are now no longer required to present a PCR/Rapid Antigen Test negative result for entry, unless they show symptoms of possible infection.

Barbados is counting down to Crop Over 2022 after an absence of two years. The country is also now accepting Rapid Antigen Tests for entry, plus there’s no quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers with valid negative tests.

American Airlines has added a weekly flight between Austin, Texas and Montego Bay, Jamaica Sangster International Airport. The completely new route will leave every Saturday beginning June 4th.

American Airlines is set to launch daily service to the Eastern Caribbean island of Dominica on April 4th.

And In This Week’s Travel Deal … JetBlue is offering a number of top Caribbean travel deals if you book by Midnight , March 18th, for flights from NYC.

To Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS) – $255

To Aruba (AUA) – $258-for $260

To Curaçao (CUR) – $261

To Nassau (NAS) – $289.