News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 8, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The US is warning nationals to exercise increased caution if travelling to the Dominican Republic due to violent crime there, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Belize due to high levels of violent crime throughout the country.

Over the next few days, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to move into Cuba and The Bahamas, according to FOX 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro, bringing hazy skies.

The Saharan Air Layer is a mass of dusty and dry air that forms over the Sahara Desert in Africa in late spring, summer, and early fall.

Starting on November 2nd, JetBlue will offer nonstop flights between New York’s JFK to St. Kitts on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

And beginning November 4th, JetBlue’s new non-stop Boston to Grenada service will depart Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) at 8:00 a.m. and arrive at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 1:43 p.m. The return flight departs GND at 3:03 p.m. and arrives at BOS at 7:04 p.m.

Jetblue is also going to start flights between New York and Belize City (BZE) on December 6th, with flgihts on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The famous Nevis Mango Festival returns this June and will run through July 2nd. It gives visitors the opportunity to learn about and savour the flavours of 44 varieties of mangos that are grown on the island.

Get 40% Off All Margaritaville at Sea Cruises to the Bahamas for a limited time. Grab your flip flops and climb aboard, but don’t sleep on this offer – summer dates are filling up fast! Book now https://margaritavilleatsea.com/