News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 5, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to the Dominican Republic and Guyana

Two Caribbean islands in the USVI that were previously owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein have been bought by .Stephen Deckoff and SD Investments LLC for $60 million He plans to build an exclusive resort.

Construction of the $20 million Jack Nicklaus Heritage Course — the world’s first — has begun on Jack’s Bay, Eleuthera. The 18-hole championship golf course is set to open in 2025, joining the destination’s existing 10-hole short course designed by Tiger Woods.

Discount long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways will expand into the Caribbean and Asia this fall. Beginning in the final week of October, the carrier will fly daily from London Gatwick to Barbados. Norse Atlantic will also fly to Jamaica’s Montego Bay and Kingston, offering four-times-weekly and twice-weekly service, respectively.

Caribbean Airlines is reportedly looking at possibly adding San Juan (SJU), St. Thomas (STT), Martinique (FDF), Guadeloupe (PTP) and St. Kitts (SKB) to its route network.

Condor will be operating a weekly flight on Tuesdays between the Frankfurt Airport in Germany and the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, commencing on November 07, 2023 and ending on April 09, 2024. Books are now open.

The Cayman Islands will celebrate the Coronation of King Charles, III with The Cayman Islands’ Street Celebration on Cardinall Avenue, George Town in Grand Cayman on Monday, May 8 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. It is a public holiday in Cayman. Fellowship, food as well as music and entertainment will be available for all.

The Blue Carbon Open’s inaugural weekend is set to take place at Grand Isle Resort in The Exumas from May 12 to 14 . Four-person packages begin at $999, with proceeds supporting ocean conservation non-profit Beneath The Waves. Book at bluecarbonopen.com.