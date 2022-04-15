The US is warning against travel to Haiti.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 15, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending April 15, 2022:

The CDC is keeping its Level Four Or ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory firmly in place on the Caribbean countries of: Bermuda, Curacao, Martinique, St. Barths, Aruba, Bonaire, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands And Barbados. This is at odds With The US State Department Advisory.

The U.S. State Department is Still warning against travel to Haiti and French Guiana, Keeping its Level Four, Do not Travel Advisory in place.

Canada is urging Canadians To Exercise a high degree of caution if Travelling To Jamaica due to A high level of violent crime there.

This comes as government officials in Jamaica announced international travelers would no longer be required to present a negative coronavirus test before arriving, starting on April 16th. In addition, Jamaica’s mandate to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces will also end on April 15th.

Another Royal Visit is set for the Caribbean. Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex will tour the Eastern Caribbean islands of Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from April 22-28th.

Caribbean Airlines is re-starting its non-stop service between Tobago and JFK, New York from May 5th.

New luxury hotel, Golden Rock Resort in the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius has been named among the Best New Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure.

And American Airlines is now offering a short term deal for all New York City-based travelers. Now you can fly round trip to Antigua and Barbuda from both John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) for $280 and $305, respectively. Flights out of JFK are nonstop.