News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 4, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending March 4, 2022:

The US Is Warning Americans Against Travel To Four Caribbean Countries. The Level Four or “Do Not Travel” Warnings Due To COVID-19 rates, were Slapped on are: Jamaica, Anguilla, Saba and the British Virgin Islands On Feb. 28th.

U.S. News Has Named Eden Rock – St Barths in St. Barts, the Best Hotel And Best Resort in the Caribbean while, Jade Mountain in St. Lucia maintains the top spot as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean.

Jamaica Now No Longer Requires visitors to complete a Travel Authorization form. All travelers to the island aged 12 and up will, However, still have to show proof of a negative antigen or PCR test taken and received within 72 hours before they check in at their departure airport.

The Government of The Bahamas has relaxed on-island testing protocols for all travellers, replacing the previously required 48-hour test. All persons, both vaccinated or unvaccinated, visiting for five days or longer, must now obtain a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day.

Effective March 5, all fully vaccinated travelers and in-transit passengers aged 5 and up arriving in St. Lucia, must show proof of a negative antigen or rapid PCR test within one day of travel. All unvaccinated travelers must present a negative RT-PCR test, taken up to five days before entering the island.

Spirit Airlines has launched another new route to Puerto Rico, this time to Ponce. The nonstop service between Orlando and Ponce is operating daily.

On The Cruise Scene, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas will move from Miami and begin sailing from Galveston, Texas on November 1, 2023 with a 4-night cruise before changing to 7-night cruises through April 2024.

Symphony of the Seas will shift to Port Everglades after returning from Europe in November 2023.

