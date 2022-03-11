News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 11, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending March 11, 2022:

The US This Week Warned Americans To Reconsider Travel To Anguilla due to COVID-19. Anguilla has just 2,574 cases of COVID-19 with 13 active and 4 considered critical. By contrast, the US has over 81 million cases.

Curaçao has become the first destination in the Caribbean to completely waive testing requirements for visitors. The island’s new rules took effect on March 10th, meaning no COVID-19 testing at all is required before traveling to Curaçao. Travelers simply need to complete the island’s Digital Immigration Card online before departure.

Belize has now waived testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. However, for the unvaccinated, proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or an antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival is still required.

The Bahamas has relaxed its after-arrival Covid-19 testing mandate. Effective immediately, all persons travelling to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth day of travel regardless of vaccination status. However, visitors must follow the Covid testing requirements for return to their respective countries.

Sky Princess, operated by Princess Cruises was not permitted to make its scheduled call on St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on March 8th, but instead sailed straight to St. Maarten. Few details were released, COVID-19 cases on board.

Caribbean Airlines Has Announced Flights from Houston, Texas, HQ of Exxon to Oil Rich Guyana , as the mad rush to tap into the black gold rush there continues.

The World’s First Crowdfunded Islands Is In Belize. THe Principality of Islandia, formerly Coffee Caye , is founded by Marshall Mayer and is one of the world’s new micronations.

And In This Week’s Travel Deal … American Airlines is now offering a $248 round-trip flight to Aruba when you fly from Philadelphia (PHL) in June.