News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 4, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Feb. 4, 2022:

The U.S. Is Now Warning Against Travel To The Caribbean Countries of Anguilla And Saint Vincent And The Grenadines.

Vaccinated travelers now no longer have to show proof of a negative test in order to enter Puerto Rico, according to the island’s newest protocol update.

Royal Caribbean Has Updated Its Travel Protocols for cruising to Puerto Rico And Barbados. Check their website for the new rules before booking.

If you are thinking of flying to Sint Eustatius, you must still submit a negative PCR test within 48 hours before departure. However, the mandatory entry test for vaccinated persons will not be applicable anymore. All persons entering Statia from a high-risk countries also must still stay in quarantine.

The U.S. Virgin Islands This Week loosened its Covid-19 test mandate for travelers entering the territory, requiring that travelers present a

negative coronavirus test taken within five days prior to arrival.

After completing a multimillion-dollar renovation, the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian is now welcoming back guests to the luxurious, all-inclusive resort and private offshore island. Highlights of the resort’s enhancements include new swim-up suites and private villas, upgraded restaurants and five new dining venues, as well as new and exciting entertainment offerings.

Now you can fly twice-weekly from Fort Lauderdale to Rock Sound Airport on the island of Eleuthera thanks to Aztec Airways.

And American Airlines is Now offering some great deals to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands from U.S. cities – JFK/AUS/MIA/ORD/DCA -starting at $194 round-trip.