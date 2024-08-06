Caribbean Roots Chef Among The Dead On Sunk Sicily Yacht

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. August 26, 2024: The body of Caribbean roots chef Ricardo Thomas is among those recovered after the sinking of the £30 million superyacht Bayesian, owned by British billionaire Mike Lynch.

Caribbean roots Chef Ricardo Thomas has died on the Bayesian superyacht. (facebook image)

Chef Ricardo Thomas, born in Canada to Antiguan parents, had been living in Antigua for the past 20 years at his family’s home in Clare Hall. He is being fondly remembered by loved ones following the tragic accident that claimed his life near the coast of Sicily on August 19th.

Caribbean roots Chef Ricardo Thomas was born in Antigua to Antiguan parents.

The Bayesian was struck by a powerful storm on Monday, August 19th, causing it to sink around 5 a.m. local time near Porticello, Italy, according to a statement from the Italian coast guard. At the time of the incident, 22 people were aboard the yacht, including 12 passengers and 10 crew members. While 15 people were rescued, Thomas was among those who perished.

Thomas was celebrated by friends as a beloved figure in his community and a cherished friend. “He was a one-of-a-kind, special human being,” a close friend shared with The Independent, noting that they spoke to him “nearly every day.” Another longtime friend, Eli Fuller, emphasized how important Thomas was as a role model for young Antiguans. “He was sought after in his line of work, and for kids in Antigua to see one of their own traveling the world on yachts was inspiring.”

Gareth Williams, who had known Thomas for 30 years, revealed that the chef had been working to help his family. “He told me just the other day that he needed to work two more seasons to fix up his late parents’ house. He loved yachting, but he was tired.”

The search for missing bodies continues, with those recovered so far including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, along with Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy, and New York lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda.

Investigations are now focused on how the Bayesian, considered “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, the Italian Sea Group, could have gone down so quickly. CEO Giovanni Costantino has pointed to potential crew errors as the cause of the tragedy, stating in an interview with the Financial Times that the yacht sank in 16 minutes, a timeframe that should have allowed for a safe evacuation.

The ill-fated voyage was reportedly hosted by Lynch to celebrate his recent acquittal on fraud charges in the U.S.

