Caribbean Immigrant Appointed Commissioner of NYC Department of Corrections

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 19, 2023: A Caribbean immigrant has made history by becoming the first Caribbean national and the second Black woman to assume the role of Commissioner at the New York City Department of Correction (NYCDOC), in its 128-year history.

Lynelle Maginley-Liddie was named to the post by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Born in Antigua & Barbuda and raised in a Christian household, Maginley-Liddie attributes her remarkable career to her faith and the unwavering support of her family. Her diverse background, shaped by her Caribbean upbringing and experiences in the cultural mosaic of New York City, has instilled in her a strong moral compass, emphasizing impartiality, justice, and compassion in both life and work.

In accepting her appointment, Maginley-Liddie pledged to prioritize staff support and create safe, humane conditions for detainees. She expressed her dedication to setting high standards for correctional best practices, ensuring that both staff and detainees receive the best possible care.

Maginley-Liddie’s historic appointment aligns with the NYCDOC’s tradition of promoting women, particularly women of color, to leadership positions. As she assumes this role, she hopes to inspire others to envision themselves in leadership roles and effect real change within the agency.

Maginley-Liddie’s career with the City of New York began in 2015, and she has since held various roles within the NYCDOC, culminating in her appointment as Commissioner. Prior to her tenure at NYCDOC, she worked as an associate at a prominent New York law firm.

Her commitment to public service, her journey as an immigrant, and her dedication to justice and equality make Lynelle Maginley-Liddie a trailblazing figure in her field.

Mayor Adams expressed his confidence in Maginley-Liddie’s ability to lead the department, acknowledging her significant contributions to the NYCDOC over the past decade. He praised her role in the administration’s efforts to reform the Rikers Island Correctional Facility, reversing years of mismanagement and neglect.

“Lynelle Maginley-Liddie has spent the better part of a decade at the Department of Correction, and I confident that she is the right person to lead the department going forward,” said Mayor Adams. “​​Lynelle has played a significant role in the progress we have made over the last 23 months at DOC, supporting this administration’s efforts to reverse decades of mismanagement and neglect on Rikers Island, and she is prepared to take the reins of this department at such a pivotal moment. Public safety and justice are the prerequisites to prosperity, and under the leadership of Commissioner Maginley-Liddie, our administration will continue to ensure dignity, safety, and care for the hard-working staff in our correction facilities and all detainees in our care. She is a steady hand, who will continue the good work of now-Assistant Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Louis Molina. I thank Lou for everything he did at the Department of Correction and look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, New York City Corporation Counsel and fellow Caribbean-born official, commended Maginley-Liddie’s dedication to public service and her qualifications to drive the necessary changes at Rikers. She emphasized the Law Department’s commitment to collaborating with the new Commissioner.