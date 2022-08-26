Caribbean E-Commerce Platform, Caribshopper, Salutes Trinidad At 60

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 26, 2022: Caribshopper, the e-commerce giant, connecting customers in the US and Canada with Caribbean brands, is saluting Trinidad and Tobago as it counts down to 60 years of Independence from Britain on August 31st.

The brand, which has stepped in to provide ‘islanders’ living in North America a hassle-free outlet to get all the authentic Caribbean products they need to celebrate like they’re at home, has created a unique Trinidad 60 Collectionto showcase traditional and innovative products from the island’s top brands in Food & Drink, Beauty & Wellness, Home & Living, Jewelry, Apparel, and Paper & Novelty to mark the independence anniversary.

Under the theme #together60, the platform hopes to bring its people from across the world together to unite for this special celebration.

Trinbagonians living abroad can get authentic snacks, sauces, and drinks from the Twin Isle or buy items from various artisans who create unique Trinbagonian products. From Angostura Chill to traditional chow or even steel pans and Sacha Cosmetics make-up essentials, shoppers can find whatever they need to throw a real Trini fete for this year’s Diamond Jubilee. The site also has a hand-picked bundle that brings together iconic Trini products for only US$60.

“Caribshopper’s vision of bringing Caribbean culture closer plays right into the Trinidad 60 mandate to unify people with their home culture and traditions,” explained the Caribbean immigrant CEO and Founder, Kadion Preston. “We’re giving Trinidadians abroad an opportunity to reconnect with home by supporting the local merchants they have grown to know and love.”

He added that his platform gives T&T merchants a global voice and visibility to share their brands’ stories and history with other Trinbagonians and fans living within the Diaspora, in time for the Diamond Jubilee.

“Sixty years is a huge milestone, and we know that the Trinidadian Diaspora in the US and Canada want to celebrate authentically, and now they can,” Preston added.

Beyond the items specially selected for the Diamond Jubilee, the site also features thousands of other products from more than 470 Caribbean businesses across the islands. Customers also enjoy five-day shipping, allowing them to celebrate with their favorites in less than a week.

Caribshopper.com says it is the leading Caribbean online marketplace, with the world’s largest selection of authentic Caribbean products. It was founded by Kadion and his brother Tennyson Preston in 2016. The online platform offers a wide range of products, desktop and mobile-friendly search, customer service, easy payment processing, and direct shipping to customers from the Caribbean to their doors.

For more information on Caribshopper, visit their website at caribshopper.com or check them out on all major social media platforms @caribshopper.