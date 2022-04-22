Caribbean Born US Congressman Gearing Up To Introduce Earth Bill

On Earth Day, today, April 22, 2022, Caribbean born US Congressman, Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) , announced that he plans to soon introduce The Earth Bill.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 22, 2022: On Earth Day, today, April 22, 2022, Caribbean born US Congressman, Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) , announced that he plans to soon introduce The Earth Bill.

In a statement in recognition of Earth Day, Congressman Espaillat said the bill’s aim is to ensure 100% renewable electricity, zero-emission vehicles, and regenerative agriculture by 2030 in the US.

Organizers and grassroots activists from across the United States have been calling for this Espaillat said he is “delighted to be leading these efforts in Congress.” He did not give a timeline on when the bill will be introduced.

“Transitioning to sustainable and renewable practices is important to protect our planet as well as our national security interest by promoting energy security and independence. I look forward to introducing The Earth Bill in the coming days,” said the congressman, while reaffirming his commitment to ensuring initiatives to promote environmental protections and sustainable clean energy.

“The decisions we make today to preserve and protect our environment will have a lasting impact for generations,” he added.

The announcement comes as the Caribbean region remains vulnerable to climate change. Its impacts are particularly severe in the Caribbean – the second most hazard prone region in the world. Rising sea levels, failed rainy seasons and increasing temperatures are threatening Caribbean nations whose economies rely on sectors particularly vulnerable to climate change such as agriculture, fishing and tourism.

In February, the University of the West Indies Mona Climate Studies Group at (CSGM) says Caribbean islands need to pay attention to the second installment of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, known as the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6).

The report presents a dire warning of the significant implications of inaction for the globe and the region; noting that even temporarily exceeding the global warming of 1.5°C that is anticipated in the next two decades will result in severe effects, some of which will be irreversible.