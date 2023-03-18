Carib Is The Official Beer of Antigua Sailing Week 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Organizers or Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) are excited to announce the return of leading Caribbean brewery’s Carib Beer as the Official Beer of the 2023 event.

The partnership between Carib Beer and ASW is a perfect match. Both entities represent the laid back Caribbean lifestyle and fun in the sun for everyone. The event attracts a diverse crowd of sailors, spectators, and bon vivants, many of whom look forward to enjoying quality adult beverages.

Brydens Marketing & Communication Manager, Ms. Frances-Ann Attong stated, “Carib Beer is once again elated to be a part of Antigua Sailing Week. It is an exciting year to be part of the 54th edition; with Carib beer as the undeniable brew of the Caribbean, it compliments Antigua Sailing Week perfectly to bring this fun-loving, playful brand to the sailors, friends, family, and guests and showing them ‘the way we play’.”

She went on to say “As the official beer sponsor we will be providing the array of Carib products to attendees, including our signature Carib Larger and Carib Blue. Our expert brewers in Trinidad have crafted these beers to perfection, ensuring that they provide a refreshing and satisfying taste that will enhance the event experience.”

Smiles abound while enjoying Carib Beer on Lay Day ©www.pwpictures.com

Attendees can exclusively enjoy ice cold Carib beer at the bars at the regatta village on the Antigua Yacht Club lawn, on Chase the Race catamarans, at Nelson’s Dockyard during Reggae in the Park and the Finals Awards party. While the crews are encouraged to keep their coolers dockside filled with Carib to celebrate the end of each race day, there will be Carib flowing on the beach during the always anticipated mid week fun day – Lay Day.

Participants gathering to await racing results at the Antigua Yacht Club ©www.pwpictures.com

“We are delighted to have Carib as our official beer sponsor. Their commitment to fun in the sun aligns with our mandate to not only race, but to chase and celebrate, and we look forward to providing participants with a remarkable time. This celebration of Sailing brings together people from all walks of life, and we believe the beer will add to the festive atmosphere.” said Rana Lewis, Event and Marketing Manager of ASW.

Carib and Antigua Sailing Week take pride in commitment to responsible drinking. Participants and event attendees are encouraged to drink responsibly and to designate a driver or use public transportation.

The 54th edition of Antigua Sailing Week runs April 29th – May 5th, 2023 and entries are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com