Career Fair for 1,000 Grand Bahama students

FREEPORT, The Bahamas – The Ministry for Grand Bahama in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Labour will host a two-day Career Fair for 1,000 students, from grades nine to 12, at Grand Lucayan resort beginning May 19.

The announcement was made by Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Grand Bahama Harcourt Brown during a press conference on Tuesday at the Ministry. Also present were Ivan Butler from the Ministry of Education and Bonnie Johnson from the Ministry of Labour.

The event, being held under the theme, “Bridging the gap between today’s youth and tomorrow’s opportunities” will have 21 organizations present. The students will have the opportunity to learn about existing careers and future career trends in both the public and private sectors.

Companies expected to participate include: AML Foods, Apiary programme, Local Organics Ltd., BAIC, Bahama Rock, BTVI, BTC, Buckeye Bahamas, Deloitte Bahamas, Department of Labour, FOWLCO Ltd, Grand Bahama Airport Company, Grand Bahama Port Authority, Grand Bahama Utility Company, Grand Bahama Power Company, Grand Bahama Shipyard, Keys Bahamas Realty, Quality Services, Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Ministry of Tourism.

Shown from left during the press conference are: Bonnie Johnson, Department of Labour; Harcourt Brown, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Grand Bahama; and Ivan Butler, Ministry of Education.

