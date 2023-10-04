Cardi B Threatens To Expose Haters With ‘Receipts’ To Shake Up Internet

Cardi B says she got years of receipts on her haters that would leave the internet in shambles.

The Bronx rapper made headlines yesterday after a leaked video of Kanye West surfaced. The footage is reportedly from Ye’s documentary that was cut, but someone decided to leak it online. In the clip, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper was sitting on a sofa on the phone with Jason Lee when he called Cardi B, an industry plant who was planted to replace Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B reacted to the video by retweeting it and dropping a heart emoji. While she didn’t say much, it’s clear she did that to let everyone know that she acknowledged the clip and what was said. While Kanye West has made an enemy out of a lot of people in the music and corporate world, a beef with Cardi B is unlikely at this time. At least it doesn’t seem that Cardi would entertain it at the very least.

Following her subtle statement on Twitter, Cardi B went on Instagram Live to send a warning to her haters without name-dropping anyone.

“I will f***ing bring this internet into f***ing shambles, b**ch,” the “Bongos” rapper said calmly. “I been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis [her real name], the demon, it be really close to come out. And I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans. I’m a just say this: people love Cinderella ’til Cinderella get a glass house. To my haters and to y’all mutha****as that want to see mess, leave me the f*** alone. Because I come with receipts. I come with receipts, years-old receipts.”

Cardi B says she got receipts on both men and women in the industry but would rather not stoop so low and release them because she has grown and matured over the years.

“I got receipts on all you n***s and all you b**ches,” she continues. “And I will f***ing bring this internet into f***ing shambles, b**ch […] It will be crazy. So let me keep it cute. I have matured. And I won’t even just say it out my mouth. I literally got real receipts with dates. So leave me because y’all not going to be ready for that.”

https://www.instagram.com/akademiks/

Aside from calling Cardi B an industry plant, Kanye West also said he believed in her, which came as a surprise given his rant against her.

Cardi B and Offset were also recently involved in a social media feud with Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, which ended with Petty being placed on house arrest by a judge for 120 days. Petty and two of his friends shared a video of them in the streets of New York City sending threats to Offset, who was hundreds of miles away having fun with Kai Cenat on his Livestream.

Nicki Minaj has not directly addressed the house arrest, but she did hint that someone in high places in the music industry snitched on her husband. According to the court document, it didn’t require someone to file a report for prosecutors to go to a judge to punish Petty.