Cardi B Says She Wouldn’t Have Folded To Lizzo’s “Spaz” Lyric Backlash

Lizzo has been known for the straightforward and genuine approach she’s chosen for her career. Ever since emerging on the scene and becoming a respected singer and musician, she’s ensured that she’s stayed connected with her fans and is always in tune with their needs.

She stuck to her way of handling things recently when she was called out by members of the cerebral palsy community for using an offensive slur in her new track, “GRRRLS.” Before she made a move to correct the issue, she faced an onslaught of backlash from fans on social media.

The original lyric, “Hold my bag, btch, hold my bag/Do you see this sht? I’m a spaz, ” has been updated to: “Hold my bag, my bag, btch, Hold my bag/Do you see this sht? Hold me back.”

The “Truth Hurt” singer stepped up gracefully and accepted her part for offending her fans and others with her use of “spaz” in the track’s opening verse. Even though many have since applauded Lizzo for being aware of her fans’ discontent and correcting it, some, like Cardi B, have admitted that they may not have changed the lyric so easily.

Earlier today, June 15, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to share her opinion on the matter after her name was dragged into the debate as fans questioned whether she would have handled the issue like Lizzo.

“Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for. People have called me out for plenty of sh*t .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO S**K D*CK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD!” she shared.

It seems fans brought Cardi into the conversation because of a perceived comradery between the two after they teamed up for “Rumors” in August 2021 which eventually peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, the track has been certified gold.

They may have also asked her to weigh in because she stood up for Lizzo after she broke down in tears after receiving a bunch of racist and fat-shaming abuse on social media last year.

At that time, Cardi said, “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. [‘Rumors’] is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f***.”

In responding to the backlash, Lizzo said she wanted to clarify that she would never promote derogatory language. She said this was so because she understands what it is to be discriminated against as a fat black woman in America.

In a tweet, she added that she’s had to endure many hurtful words that have been used against her, and because of this, she understands the way words can cut. Additionally, the “Better In Colour” singer said she understood her role as an influential artist and that she’s committed to being part of the change that she’s been waiting to see in the world.