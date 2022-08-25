Cardi B Respond To Accusations Offset Cheated With Saweetie

Cardi B is again defending her husband from cheating allegations.

A man who identified himself as Nicki Minaj’s stylist dropped some allegations that Cardi B’s husband Offset slept with Saweetie, who is Quavo’s ex-girlfriend. Quavo is the cousin of Offset and one member of Migos. He had previously dated Saweetie for three years before they broke up in March 2021.

The group is rumored to have broken up and appears to be pursuing solo music careers. They have not performed or released music as a group for months. All three members of Migos have skirted around questions about whether they are still a group.

On Wednesday, Offset dropped a lawsuit against Quality Control Music which Migos has a group deal. As QCM’s P Thomas popped up to claim that Offset was problematic, Cardi B also shared her support for her husband as she validated that the label did try to get a portion of the rapper’s income from his latest solo song. Cardi revealed that her husband paid QCM millions to get the right to go solo.

However, it seems that a celebrity stylist connected to Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose had a tiff with Cardi as he dropped several unsubstantiated accusations that Offset cheated on her with Saweetie and that Cardi B also promised to pay off the two bartenders she allegedly attacked at a strip club for sleeping with Offset. Cardi B is still facing criminal charges for the alleged offense.

Cardi B Instagram

“Oh and @iamcardib when you gone Run Rachel and Sarah they coins? No they’re not gonna settle for the 4M you keep trynna offer them… stop duckin the court cases and PAY UP,” one of the tweets read.

However, Cardi B had a crass response denying that she had offered to settle the matter and dished some dirt on the stylist.

“Why you lying on me and those girls for I have a open case EVERYTHING IS PUBLIC offering money will not benefit me and actually get me in real trouble you making up anything cause you decided to come for me after coming out of jail for stealing 3k worth of clothes,” Cardi B responded.

“One thing about them tables …you gotta sleep on top of them wit a sheet for stealing three thousand dollars worth of clothes,” Cardi added in another tweet.

Cardi B also shared a screenshot of a DM from the stylist, whose name is Khalil. In one message sent from 2015, he asks to be her personal assistant. Two years in June 2017, he asked her to style her for the BET awards. Cardi B did not answer any of the DMs and pointed out that the stylist was bitter.

Cardi also disclosed that the stylist had “spilled tea” on one of his clients, which seemed to hint that she was talking about Nicki Minaj.

In true Libra style, Cardi also shared screenshots of details of Khalil’s arrest record after he denied stealing $3,000 worth of clothes that were stolen from a Bad Girl’s Club designer on a Rubi Rose set he worked on.

The stylist also attacked Offset while the two argued back and forth.

“Offset f***ed Saweetie! Do you wanna really discuss husbands?” one of Khalil’s tweets read.

He also dropped another tweet, but Cardi B was quick to ask for receipts of the accusations.

“No baby you lying ! You makin crazy lies starting sh*t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS,no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!,” she said.

Neither Offset nor Saweetie has responded to the latest accusation.