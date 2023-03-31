Cardi B, Offset, Waves and Kulture Cast In “Baby Shark’s Big Movie!”

Cardi B and her family, Offset, Waves, and Kulture have been confirmed to be among the voice actors hired to play in a movie adaptation of Pinkfrong’s popular Baby Shark series.

The rapper confirmed the news on Thursday that she, along with her husband and fellow rapper Offset and children Kulture and Wave, are going to be in the movie. The announcement was confirmed as a collaboration between Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and The Pinkfong Company, which owned the rights to Baby Shark.

The animated film has been dubbed Baby Shark’s Big Movie! And will feature a star cast to include the Cephus family, and the voices of actors and actresses, Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, ENHYPEN, and Lance Bass.

According to People, the film would be the first full-length feature of Baby Shark, which became widely popular as a hit series among toddlers. The plot of the animated film surrounds Baby Shark and his family moving to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

The film will focus on relatable themes like Baby Shark adjusting to his new life without his best friend William, making friends and navigating the evil pop starfish of music in order to become the top musician. Baby Shark will have to go on a tough journey to not only protect her gift but also restore harmony among the inhabitants of the sea.

Cardi B shared her excitement after the news broke.

“Happy to announce that me & my family will be in the BABY SHARKS BIG MOVIE,” Cardi B wrote.

The rapper also shared a poster announcing the cast for the movie showing her, Offset, Kulture, and Wave pictured in circles along with the other main actors/actresses.

Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture made their debut in the series last year and will be returning as their characters from that episode- Cardi B and Offset to play Sharki B and Offshark, while Kulture returns as Kulture Sharki and Wave, who makes his television debut at 18 months old, will play Wavey Shark. Wave Set was born on September 4, 2021, and is already following in his mother’s footsteps as an actor.

On the other hand, acting veteran and child star Tisdale will play Stariana, the evil pop starfish, while Nancherla is her assistant, a boxfish named Gillie.

Saturday Night Live star Nwodim will play Leah while fellow comedian Fineman plays her daughter Lannie and ENHYPEN will play the K-pop band of belugas, while Lance Bass appears as a TV announcer.

Reprising their roles are Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.

The movie is set for release during the Christmas holidays.