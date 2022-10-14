Cardi B Judge Ordered YouTuber Tasha K To Pay Rapper $4 Million

Tasha K is not escaping paying Cardi B her $4 Million awarded as damages for defamation earlier this year.

Tasha K has filed a number of applications to not only block the rapper from garnishing her pay, but she has also asked the court to stop Cardi B from collecting any money from her as she has filed an appeal and is waiting for the matter to be heard.

Cardi B’s lawyers renewed their efforts to get the YouTuber to pay every cent she owes the rapper last month as Tasha K taunted the rapper and apparently fled to Africa.

The effect of the judge’s order issued on Friday means that Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, will not be able to stop the $4 million judgement from being enforced. Tasha K had applied last month, asking the court to stop Cardi B from enforcing the judgement after the rapper took steps to freeze her bank accounts and garnish her wages.

Cardi B later replied to Tasha K’s application by requesting that the court grant an order that Tasha K provides a Supersedeas bond for the full amount if it considers the blogger’s reasons for her pending appeal.

Cardi B

On Friday, Judge William M. Ray ordered Tasha K to provide a $4 million bond in the full amount before he can grant her motion to stay proceedings in light of the pending appeal.

If Tasha K does not secure the supersedeas bond that would cover the full amount, the court will not grant the stay, and Cardi B will be able to go forward with recovering her judgment debt. The rapper has since moved to write to YouTube to ask that all payments due to Tasha K be held on trust for Cardi B to satisfy the debt.

The Supersedeas bond is known as the “defendant’s appeal bond,” and it is issued by private lenders as a means of delaying paying a full judgement debt during the appeal process.

The bond will also be a form of security for Cardi B as if Tasha K loses on appeal; the bond will be held by the court and turned over to her.

“This is more than a hypothetical concern in this case,” documents filed by Cardi read.

“During the litigation, Kebe bragged publicly that she had taken steps to insulate herself from a judgment. And there have been recent online reports that Kebe has moved from Georgia to avoid enforcement of the judgment,” the filing added.