Cardi B Gifted Offset $2 Million And A Lavish Party For His 30th Birthday

Cardi B and Offset are becoming the standard when it comes to over the top gifts. The couple is once again topping their previous gift-giving as the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gifts her husband $2 million for his 30th birthday.

Cardi B and Offset gifts have been everything from expensive bags, cash stashed in a refrigerator, cars, jewelry, and even a vacation house in the Dominican Republic.

However, it seems that Cardi B is trying to top her previous gifts as she handed the rapper cold hard cash for his birthday, in a cheque, of course. A video shared on her account showed Cardi B handing a beaming Offset an oversized novelty cheque with $2 million scribbled on it.

The “WAP” rapper is at first seen giving a speech where she talks about Offset dividing his time among his many business ventures in 2022, after which she announces: “So bring out the birthday giiiiift motherf***er!!!!”

As the sweepstakes-looking cheque is handed over, Cardi B ensures that everyone knows how much it is for.

“That’s $2 million! Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Here ya go, I love you!” she says while Offset examines the gift.

Cardi B’s story also sees Offset giving back to people at his birthday party as he throws money into the crowd while smiling as he holds on to the cheque.

Meanwhile, Offset seemed to have had a great birthday spending time with family and friends. Other videos from the birthday party showed Offset taking photos with a painting of his grandmother and their son, Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B has been pumped for her husband’s birthday party as she shared last week that even though she was sick, she was planning a birthday for him.

The couple has been married since 2017 and shares two children. Their marriage, however, has not been without its shares of highs and lows as they both became successful professionals but encountered problems personally, leading to Cardi B twice filing for divorce.

In spite of the past claims of infidelity on the part of Offset, Cardi B is still forgiving and loving her husband as she shared birthday wishes to her “husband, best friend and babydaaadddyy,” last week.

“I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short,” she said in a December 14 post on Instagram on his birthday.

“I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party,” she added.

Kanye West also showed up to Offset’s birthday party.