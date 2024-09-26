Cardi B Confirms Offset’s Wild Claims What She Did While Pregnant

Cardi B taunts Offset while confirming his wild claims that she slept with another man while pregnant with their third child.

The estranged couple just welcomed their third child, a baby girl and Offset was in the delivery room with Cardi B, leading some fans to theorize that they were heading for a reunion. On Wednesday night (September 25), the Bronx rapper went on Instagram Live to preview new music and also aired out her baby daddy.

“Am trying to find n—s, I’ve been cuffed up for too long let me remind n—-s,” she sings as she went Live. The former Migos rapper then tuned into her Live and left a comment that reads, “U f—ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Instagram

Everything went sideways once Offset made that accusation as fans in the comments started to pick them both apart, which only further angered Cardi B who then aired out her estranged husband. She also appears to confirm what he said was true.

“Oh baby trying to side with the opps is never a good look.. you know I started talkin to nikkas on June 24th. Didn’t I tell you I would spill my own tea???” she said in a post on X before adding, “And Did!” Offset responded to that message saying, “You Cardi B n—-s gone hit you I would too.”

Cardi B/X

Cardi didn’t hold anything back as she not only spilled her own tea on IG Live but also blasted the father of her children for cheating on her with multiple women.

“You know what I find so crazy? That a n—a thinks that they can just buy a b–ch,” she said while alluding to Offset buying her expensive gifts to make amends whenever he cheats on her. “I love me sh-t, but you can’t buy me no more, muth—-a. It’s so crazy that a n—a thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.”

She continued her rant saying, “I find it funny that n—-s think that they can f— on anything, but when I start talking to n—-s, you want to threaten me with taking sh-t that I f—ing worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too. You want to take my sh-t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

It’s unclear if Cardi B and Offset finalized their divorce yet but she also revealed on Live that the Atlanta rapper threatened to take her to court in an effort to shake her down for everything she has. She also revealed that Set had been sending her messages all weekend crashing out and even leaking a screenshot of some of the messages.

Offset left some parting words for Cardi B saying he doesn’t want her. “Everybody can see I don’t want you! It’s ok I’m not talking about this nomo all love u will be calling me after couple months u my bm I won [laughing emoji].”

This is just another episode in the Cardi B and Offset love saga.

Tags: Cardi B, Offset