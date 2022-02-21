CARDI announces appointment of new Executive Director



The Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), the Honorable Crenston C. Buffonge, Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment, Montserrat is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ansari Hosein as the Executive Director, CARDI with effect from 01 March 2022.

During his tenure Mr. Hosein will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the Institute’s programme of work, inclusive of donor-funded projects, resource mobilization and the development of market revenue generating initiatives throughout the Caribbean region

Mr. Hosein, a Trinbagonian national, has served the Institute for more than 17 years, beginning at the entry level position of a Technician, moving up the organizational structure to a Research Assistant and then a Scientist. Mr. Hosein has also served in various other capacities including the Head of Trinidad and Tobago Unit, CARDI Representative in the Cayman Islands, CARDI Representative in Barbados and most recently as the Manager, Science, Technology and Innovation (MSTI). As a Scientist, Mr. Hosein has managed and implemented several research and development projects aimed to further the development of value chains for commodities such as cassava and sweet potato, hot peppers, small ruminants and coconuts. Besides operating in these base countries, he has also done work in several others, including Dominica, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines through various projects. As the MSTI, he managed a team of professionals across CARDI’s 14 member countries and was responsible for providing technical and managerial leadership for the Institute’s diverse STI programme. Mr. Hosein also sits on the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Agricultural Commercial Services Hub Limited (CACSH), CARDI’s commercial subsidiary and is the Chairman of the Regional Small Ruminants Commodity Group.

Mr. Hosein has represented the Institute on various committees, conferences and other high level meetings at the national, regional and international levels. He is also the author/co-author of more than 30 publications which all seek to share knowledge to improve incomes and livelihoods of stakeholders in the regional agricultural landscape.

Over the years, Mr. Hosein has also developed good working relationships with various Diplomatic Missions, national, regional and international research and development agencies, including other CARICOM Institutions and also private sector entities seeking to commercialize various products.

Through, Mr. Hosein’s efforts CARDI was accepted as a partner in the Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA), an alliance of 56 member countries and led the charge for CARDI joining CaribVET, a collaborative network involving official veterinary services from 34 Caribbean countries/territories. Other recent involvement in the international arena includes interactions with the World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg), Taiwan; Bioversity International, International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) Alliance and La Fundacion Centro Interactivo de Ciencia y Tecnologia del Sector Agropecuario (Fundapanaca), Colombia and Rural Development Administration (RDA), Korea.

In terms of resource mobilization, Mr. Hosein has been involved with several successes contributing to the Institute receiving grant funding to implement projects from several sources such as the New Zealand Government, the European Union, the Common Fund for Commodities, WorldVeg, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture and the Caribbean Development Bank.

Mr. Hosein holds an MSc in Tropical Animal Science and Production and a BSc General Agriculture from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine and a Diploma in the Practice and Science of Agriculture from the Eastern Caribbean Institute of Agriculture and Forestry. He is presently pursuing a PhD in Livestock Science.

CARDI takes this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Hosein in his new role and wish him the best during his tenure.

