Car drives over man lying on the roadway at St Cuthbert’s Mission

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 54-year-old resident of St Cuthbert’s Mission Scheme which occurred on Friday night at around 21:30hrs.

The victim has been identified as Paul Daniels, who was reportedly lying on the roadway at the time of the accident.

Reports are that a 27-year-old driver of hire car HC 2281 was proceeding east along the St Cuthbert’s Mission Scheme road at an alleged rate of speed when he drove over the man.

Police said the driver initially drove away but immediately returned to the scene after other occupants (passengers) in his vehicle informed him that he had ‘run over’ the man.

Daniels was picked up by public-spirited citizens, placed into an unknown motorcar and taken to St Cuthbert’s Mission Health Centre, where he was transferred to the Mackenzie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at MacKenzie Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a postmortem.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, which returned readings of .020% and .021%, respectively.

The driver is in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

