Captain Jeremiah Gibson turns 100 years, and receives a congratulatory visit from the Governor General

Mar 14, 2022 – 12:10:45 PM

NASSAU, The Bahamas — His Excellency the Governor General, the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith paid a courtesy call on Captain Jeremiah Gibson the Bahamas’ newest centenarian Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home. The Governor General presented a ‘Message from the Queen’ and a gift to Captain Gibson in congratulations for his 100th birthday milestone. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)



