Cannabis Regional Talks

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell appeared at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister of Thursday where he announced Caribbean Agriculture Week to be held in the capital.

The meeting, set for October 9th, will cover the topic of medical cannabis. Minister Campbell encouraged persons interested in growing the product to attend the meeting. He also said that the government is still welcoming any feedback via the website http://www.cannabisbahamas.gov.bs.

Campbell said the government is trying to get the medical cannabis legislation right. “Far too often we pass laws and then we have to come back and amend and reamend so that is why the Caribbean Week of Agriculture is important and this session in particular because we wanted to get it as right as possible. You know perfection is sometimes a far fetched idea and springs eternal but we want to get it as right as possible before we bring it to the Bahamian people to parliament,” he said.