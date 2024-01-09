Calvin J. Morley Safe School Zone Initiative to Improve Pedestrian Crossings at Primary Schools

Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis and External Affairs Vice-President of Baha Mar Robert Sands assisted young students of Yellow Elder Primary School in crossing busy Baillou Hill Road during a Road Safety exercise, on the morning of January 9, 2024.

In their emphasis on Road Safety: They wished to draw attention to the speed limit in school zones; the need for crossing guards at select primary schools; demonstrate to remind parents, teachers, and students that the safety of young Bahamian children is in focus, now that classes have resumed.

Moreover, the exercise built support for the Calvin J. Morley Safe School Zone Initiative — a project sponsored by Baha Mar Foundation to improve pedestrian crossings at primary schools in New Providence. Note: Officers of the Traffic Division of the RBPF will deploy assistance of the speed gun to monitor school zone speed levels.

From: Bahamas Information Services