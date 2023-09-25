Cabinet Statement On The Passing of Hon. Obie Wilchcombe

The Cabinet Office wishes to inform the general public, with profound sadness, of the passing of The Honorable Obadiah Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting; Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly, and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

The Prime Minister The Honorable Philip Edward Davis KC MP will be releasing a formal statement shortl to honour Minister Wilchcombe’s legacy.

Minister Wilchombe’s dedication and service to the nation will always be remembered. Sincere condolences are extended to his family.