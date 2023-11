The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Making history, the Cabinet of The Bahamas held meetings in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama for the first time: today, November 21, 2023. The meetings convened at the newly-opened Obadiah H. Wilchcombe Building. Cabinet meetings have been held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on previous occasions.

From: Bahamas Information Services