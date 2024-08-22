BUT Sounds Off On Lack Of Consultation

Belinda Wilson, President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers

President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson spoke out about the lack of communication from the government on certain issues on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters at a memorandum of understanding signing Wilson said, “what they fail to realize is if they do not communicate with us teachers and students will not be able to occupy an incomplete facility. They’ll not be able to work in an unsafe environment because if you still have contractors on the site you can’t have classrooms going on. So its best for them to speak with us, communicate with us, consult with us. We are reasonable people.”

Wilson also weighed in on school dress codes and uniforms saying uniforms are a practice and not law or policy. “So the minister should really go and draft a policy that deals with uniform.”

Education minister, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin commented on Monday that the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training will be making considerations on dress codes for students. Wilson responded to the Minister’s comment saying, “so last night I just laughed and I say what they talking about. Because if someone challenges the minister on I don’t have a uniform to wear and I’m coming to school in whatever it is that my mom or dad send me to school the minister can’t win it because there is no law and there is no policy on wearing uniforms.”

According to Wilson the BUT was not invited to tour the progress of ongoing works at schools conducted by government officials on Tuesday. The union intends to conducts its own inspections next week.