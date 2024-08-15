BUT President On School Repairs

President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson commented on the progress of school repairs Wednesday as the 2024-2025 school year is set to begin in a matter of weeks.

Wilson shared that she is not satisfied with the progress of repairs and is of the opinion that repairs started too late. She also revealed that repairs of some schools in the family islands are stalled.

She said, “the children of Ragged Island have not had a school building for year. They are virtual learning. Holmes Rock Jr. High in Grand Bahama, Lowe Sound Primary in North Andros, Staniel Cay Comprehensive School in Exuma….millions of dollars have been spent on these schools that are still incomplete after seven, eight or nine years. We are disappointed that Harbour Island Comprehensive School works will just be starting, repair works will just be starting on that school.”

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin responded to Wilson’s comments saying her ministry is focused on the tasks at hand and thanked Wilson for her input.