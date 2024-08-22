BUT & Credit Union Sign MOU

The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) and the Teachers & Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday. The MOU is meant to help teachers access loans from the financial institution.

General Manager of the Teachers & Salaried Workers Cooperative Credit Union, Byron Miller was at the signing. He explained that the “collaboration aims to provide teachers, teacher’s aides, guidance counselors and librarians with enhanced access to financial solutions tailored to meet their specific needs. With a significant commitment of $20 million airmarked for this partnership the credit union will offer a range of financial solutions to the members of the BUT.”

BUT President, Belinda Wilson expressed pride that the mandate of the credit union still rings true to help union members. She said, “it was in 1977 with just twelve members and $90 that this credit union was born. So today 47 years later I’m really, really proud that the philosophy of people helping people to help themselves is actually going to some true for all of our members from Grand Bahama to Inagua.”