Burna Boy Questions Jack Harlow Song Of The Summer Win Over ‘Last Last’

Burna Boy is shading MTV and Jack Harlow, who won “Song of the Summer” at the recently held MTV VMAs awards.

Harlow, a newcomer to hip hop, snatched the top award for his track “First Class,” track that samples Fergie’s “Glamourous.”

In a post on Tik Tok, Burna Boy shared a video of a massive crowd reacting to “Last Last” as the music cuts and fans belt out the lyrics of the track, which is said to be speaking about his heartbreak after splitting from his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don.

The Tik Tok video has a statement that reads, “When MTV Says Jack Harlow Had The Song of the Summer [yawn emoji],” and a caption by the Nigerian singer.

“Wow so many heartbroken people #LastLast #Songofthesummer,” the caption reads.

“Last Last” is from Burna Boy’s sixth studio album ‘Love, Damini’ and is one of the biggest songs out now, as well as his first song to make the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo or lead artist. The song was released in May and sampled Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”

“Last Last” is also Burna Boy’s highest charting song after peaking at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week (August 29). It’s now the 7th consecutive week since entering the chart.

This week, the track also remained at No. 1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart for the eighth week and now holds the record of being the longest-running No. 1 track in US Afrobeats chart history.

In the meantime, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” is far more commercially successful than “Last Last” and is among the “Best-selling downloads released in 2022” according to Chart Data which placed the track at No. 4 behind Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Harry Styles “As It Was,” and Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” but ahead of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” in fifth place.

Jack Harlow’s song also debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100. Fans online also weighed in on the Song of the Summer award, which was mainly voter driven.

“For sure LAST LAST is the song of the summer I DJ damn near everyday at these clubs and that song is literally the one that brings EVERYBODY together far over First Class,” one person said on Instagram.

“We know the real . Who cares what MTV fans think,” another added.

Some folks also spoke up for Harlow. “It’s not jack fault though. He did have a huge song,” one said.

“I felt that award should have gone to Future and Tems for wait for you but what do I know,” another said.