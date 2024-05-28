Budget Preview

Minister of Economic Affairs, Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis gave a preview of the 2024-2025 budget communication that will be delivered in the House Of Assembly on May 29th by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis.

Halkitis shared what Bahamians can expect from this year’s communication with ZNS News on Tuesday. He said, “we can expect to get an update on the economic recovery. You would know that our economy has been recovering very strongly led by tourism. We are experiencing record levels of tourist arrivals that is translating into an improvement in the finances of the country. So we’ve seen over the last few years the deficit coming down and you’ve seen us having to borrow less money, that’s always a good thing.”

The economic affairs minister also spoke to what people look for in the annual budget. “Employees want to know if there’s any raises in the budget. Business people want to know if there’s any works going on, either road works or construction works. This is the time of year, as well, when the government undergoes its school repair program and maintenance program so you have people looking forward to a healthy allocation in the budget for that. They look forward to what’s in the Ministry of Works. Are there new buildings going up? Are there any increased allocations for, let’s say Minister of Health for example in terms of construction.”