Buckingham Palace finishes report on handling of Meghan bullying allegations — but won’t say what’s in it

London (CNN)Buckingham Palace has revealed that it has completed a review into the handling of the allegations that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied royal staff, but declined to share the results of the probe.

Speaking at a news conference to discuss the Royal Household’s annual financial statement, Michael Stevens — the official in charge of the Crown’s finances — said that the private company hired to investigate the allegations had completed its work.

Stevens said that several recommendations were made, but he did not reveal in any substantive detail, the conclusions that were reached or recommendations that were put forward. As the review was privately funded, there was less pressure for the Crown to publish its findings.

“I can confirm though that it was a review of the handling of the allegations aimed at enabling the royal households to consider potential improvements to HR policies and procedures,” said Stevens. “The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward, but we will not be commenting further.”

A senior royal source said the palace is staying tight-lipped about the investigation to protect the anonymity of those who cooperated.

