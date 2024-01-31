BTVI to provide trained persons to advance the nation’s goal of 30% RE penetration by 2030

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute on January 29, 2024 launched a training programme for the installation and maintenance of solar PV systems at the institute’s Old Trail Road campus. Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis relayed to the audience, which included Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis (who gave a keynote address) and Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin — the objective of the BTVI collaboration is to implement the training that will develop local skills for services related to solar PV generation systems. The training programme will foster participation of women, and Persons With Disabilities (PWD), and will promote the inclusion of Renewable Energy in the country’s educational system — providing for an adequately trained and sustained cadre of persons to advance the nation’s goal of 30 percent RE penetration by 2030.

More photo highlights below: