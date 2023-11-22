BTVI partners with Breezes Bahamas to manufacture staff uniforms

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) has ventured into a partnership with Breezes Bahamas to supply uniforms for staff of the resort.

The institution signed a contract with the resort Thursday, November 23, 2023 that will allow for students, instructors and alumni to design and create uniforms for employees of Breezes.

During the press conference at the school’s Old Trail campus, BTVI interim president Dr. Linda Davis described the initiative as a “win-win” one.

“From the bellman to those in housekeeping and the front desk employees, to servers in the restaurant, Breezes staff will proudly wear uniforms made in The Bahamas” said Dr. Davis.

“BTVI’s fashion design team will be providing custom-designed, locally made uniforms for the staff of Breezes Bahamas and simultaneously, Breezes will be supporting the local fashion industry and promoting economic growth.

“We will create 100 uniforms that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional for the various roles at the resort whether shirts, skirts, pants, vests, scrubs, bush jackets. No doubt this product will foster a sense of pride amongst Breezes and the BTVI team members.

“This initiative is what you call skill development training at its highest level. This initiative is what you call collaboration. Today seals the deal.”

The initiative will be led by international designer and head of department Apryl Burrows, and instructor and master tailor John Lewis. Mr. Lewis will manage the initial project of 100 uniform shirts which is expected to go into production next week with the use of an assembly line.

The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin Minister of Education and technical and vocational training thanked Managing Director of Breezes Bahamas, Muna Issa.

“We are so grateful to you that you have had the understanding and the passion for this nation to understand the meaning of this relationship to the roots of who we are as a people. I hope this is just the beginning. I hope corporate Bahamas is listening and watching about these types of partnerships and how they imbue a strengthening of us as a people and as a nation.

“We are proud that the resort is going to display the work of our talented Bahamians,” she said.

Minister Hanna-Martin also thanked board of directors of BTVI, instructors and leaders of the institution.

Ms. Issa said Breezes is very excited about the collaboration. “We’re glad to be leading the way and partnering with BTVI,” she said.

The press conference was followed by a tour of the Fashion Department.

More photo highlights below: