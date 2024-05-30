BTVI launches First Cohort of Renewable Energy Installation and Maintenance Programme

Some 30 students are enrolled in the first cohort of a Renewable Energy Installation and Maintenance Programme at BTVI. The Ministry of Finance/Project Execution Unit and BTVI launched the programme Monday, May 27, 2024 at the institution’s Old Trail campus in New Providence.

Kevin Basden, BTVI Vice-President said the programme is designed to give the students, some of whom represent Family Islands, a strong background in terms of solar energy.

In addition to a safety component, the programme comprises solar installation, design and maintenance.

“Beyond the theoretical aspect they will also be trained from a practical perspective in terms of being able to install. They will get a strong foundation as relates to solar installation, design, maintenance as well as supply chain.

“We’re delighted that we have a diversified group; some persons with an electrical background, some with no background at all.

“At the end of the day they will have the opportunity to learn and be successful in this programme. We would now have greater capacity of solar installers and designers in The Bahamas,” he said.

Marco Rolle, Programme Coordinator of the Ministry of Finance’s ‘Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in the Bahamas Programme’ (RRESBP), said “We have some 30 students out of 600 applicants who have qualified to participate in this programme — 17 men and 13 women, 7 from Family Islands and trainers from BTVI, Grand Bahama campus.

“This aspect of the training is funded by the Bahamas Government, thereby demonstrating the resolve of the Bahamas Government to prepare our citizens for this new venture.”

Dr. Linda Davis, BTVI President said BTVI is pleased and delighted to officially launch this three-course sequence of 120 hours.

“We envision as we map out our new master campus here at BTVI main campus that we will use this as a nucleus to ingrain the pillar of renewable energy. This is the first of what will be several cohorts which we roll out.”

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL/Bahamas Information Services

