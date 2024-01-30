BTVI announces renewable energy training initiative

As the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) moves towards energy efficiency, the institution launched a training programme Monday (Jan. 29, 2024) for the installation and maintenance of solar PV systems at the Old Trail Road campus.

Eight instructors — 4 males and 4 females (including 2 from Grand Bahama and 1 from Abaco) will be the first to benefit from the programme through the mentorship of BTVI and Nova Scotia Community College.

Dr. Linda Davis, president (interim) said, “This partnership with the government through the Ministry of Finance will be so scaffolded that the 8 instructors will, in turn deliver a 3-course series to 25 Bahamians throughout the country, including a pilot [programme] for persons with disabilities, and culminate with a component where this summer, those 8 instructors will then conduct a workshop for teachers and students.”

She said BTVI is ensuring that the instructors are well-trained to comply with industry standards, codes and safety requirements. “We recognize the renewable energy industry is growing and BTVI is prepared to ensure that as an institution, we not only encourage eco-friendliness but provide the necessary that will go a long way towards unlocking a green future.”

Among the participants in the announcement of the training initiative: the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training; the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Energy and Transport; Daniela Carrera-Marquis, IDB representative in The Bahamas; Elvin Taylor, Chairman/BTVI Board of Directors, Zoran Kondali, Manager/Nova Scotia Community College, and Marco Rolle, Programme Coordinator/Project Execution Unit.

Among those in attendance: Lorraine Armbrister and Neil Campbell, permanent secretaries; Keyshan Bastian, Deputy permanent secretary; Dominique McCartney-Russell, director; senior government officials, representatives of the Project Execution Unit (Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas Project), the IDB, the Ministry of Finance, the Lyford Cay Foundation; BTVI and other stakeholders.

In his keynote address, the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed how proud he was to witness the implementation of another aspect of the government’s Blueprint for Change: repositioning and re-energizing BTVI as a regional leader in training, and creating new opportunities for Bahamians within the green economy.

The Prime Minister said he remains grateful to EU partners, with whom the government signed an agreement in March 2022, to support this training programme with a grant of $9 million.

“BTVI’s new and improved renewable energy program will encompass: training in the installation and maintenance of solar photovoltaic generation systems and other related services; measures for supporting industries within the solar renewable energy industry; as well as further support for staff and students, including a Pilot for Persons with Disabilities, and a workshop for teachers and students to expose them to careers in renewable energy.

“The programme is inclusive – of skills, abilities, and backgrounds – with men and women who will come from MICAL, Grand Bahama, Abaco and New Providence.

“It represents an innovative approach to learning, featuring hybrid classes and collaboration with multiple partners including Nova Scotia Community College in Canada, as well as private sector internship partners,” Prime Minister Davis said.

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL/Bahamas Information Services

The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, delivers the keynote address at the launch of a renewable energy training initiative for instructors at BTVI.A view of the guests at the ceremony to mark the launch of a training programme for the installation and maintenance of solar PV systems at BTVI.The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training gives remarks at the launch of the renewable energy training initiative at BTVI.