BTC Unveils it’s commemorative Telephone Directory



Telephone Directory. The front cover of BTC’s commemorative edition of The BahamasTelephone Directory.

BTC has released its commemorative edition of The Bahamas Telephone Directory themed, “Celebrating 50 years of Independence”. The front cover features the Father of the Nation, Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, as well as the current prime minister, The Hon. Philip Davis, KC and former prime ministers Hubert Ingraham, Perry Christie, and Dr. Hubert Minnis.

BTC teamed up with historians and scholars Dr. Berthamae Walker, Mrs. Marion Bethel and Dr. Chris Curry, assisted by AMMC (Antiquities Monuments and Museum Corporation) Assistant Archeologists Ms. Anea Thomas, Mr. Ian Martin and Mr. Omar Adderley to chronicle the country’s progress.

BTC’s CEO, Sameer Bhatti, commented on the release of the directories: “As the first telecoms provider, BTC has been producing telephone directories now for more than 40 years. This commemorative directory is to offer something tangible to the Bahamian people and to demonstrate our support of such an historic milestone. BTC has shared in the country’s progress since 1973, providing telecommunications services throughout the length and breadth of the country. We also wanted to pay homage to the current and former prime ministers that have led the country to prosperity, growth, and development over the last 50 years. The telephone directory continues to be a usefultool for adults, children, and visitors to learn more about the country’s impressive journey.”

The articles feature important timelines in Bahamian history including majority rule, the women’s suffrage movement, and the education journey highlighting the transition from college to University of The Bahamas.

80,000 copies of the 2023 commemorative edition are available for distribution, and the digital version of the directory can be found on the BTC website and http://www.findyello.com/bahamas. In the coming years, BTC will fully convert the print telephone directory to digital. The keepsake directories will be available on May 5th, at select locations and the company is also excited to announce that this year it will beadding residential delivery and encourages residents to look out for BTC branded delivery vehicles in their neighborhood.

Manager of BTC Directory Publications, Najah Finlayson said, “We wanted to utilize the directory to celebrate such a significant milestone for the country, and I believe we struck the right chord by teaming up with our historians.

We are so proud of this year’s commemorative edition. Please make it a point to get yours. Directories have been issued later than normal this year, as we have been affected by the supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. I must say that the telephone directory still remains a powerful tool for businesses, and we encourage companies and customers to contact us at [email protected], and we can make recommendations about how you can operate with full visibility.”

-.BTC’s Manager of Directory Publications, Najah Finlayson (center) teamedup with historians Mrs. Marion Bethel (left) and Dr. Chris Curry (right) to chronicle thecountry’s progress in articles published in the 2023 Directory. The trio are seen here atthe official unveiling of the Directory at BTC’s Mall at Marathon Retail Store on Thursday, May 4th .

Distribution Locations:As of Friday May 5th, the BTC Directory will be available for pick up at the below locations in NEW PROVIDENCE: Kelly’s Mall at Marathon, South side parking lot Meat Max, Carmichael Road Xtra Valu, Nassau Village Post Office, Elizabet Estates Post Office, Shirley Street BTC, Southwest Plaza BTC, Mall at MarathonGRAND BAHAMA: Focol Service Station – Queens Highway Focol Service Station – East Mall Post Office – Downtown BTC – Pioneers Way