BTC Unions Protest

The Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) and the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU) staged a protest at the headquarters of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in favor of the reinstatement of two feamle employees recently terminated from the company.

BCPMU President, Kenrick Knowles explained that the two employees were both at the company for more than ten years and one was on sick leave at the time of termination. “What kind of organization fires a cancer patient while they’re on sick leave. And then two days prior to that they are celebrating the rights of women. We say no. What kind of organization is this?”

BCPOU President, Sherry Benjamin who was also at the protest on Monday told reporters that the union will fight back. “Whatever length we have to go to to make sure that our members are reinstated we will do that.”

Officials at BTC released a statement saying they are in full compliance with the labour laws of The Bahamas and its industrial agreements. BTC also contends in the statement that its decision was in the better interest of colleagues and the company.