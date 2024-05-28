BTC telephone directories highlight the rich cultural music of The Bahamas

The 2024 BTC Telephone Directories are now available for collection at various locations throughout the capital and Grand Bahama. This year’s booklet is a tribute to the rich and vibrant music of The Bahamas. The eye-catching front cover of the 2024-2025 directory highlights Goombay, the music of The Bahamas, and features some of the most iconic Bahamian artists including Ronnie Butler, Fred Ferguson, Joseph Spence, and Bo Hog and Da Rooters.

The inside story focuses on the journey of the music of The Bahamas, and was written by Fred Ferguson, an award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer who is dedicated to defining the culture of The Bahamas.

Ferguson said, “The BTC telephone directory has spanned the length and breadth of the nation for years, and this bold step to focus on the music and musicians of the country can only be seen as a positive step in the right direction. As Bahamians, it is necessary for us to firstly recognize that our music is unique and identifies us. As there is a discussion about naming the overall title of Bahamian music to “Goombay” music, the BTC telephone directory is a perfect medium to get the message out and to further foster that discussion.”

The 2024/25 directory is also different from previous years. Its Community Pages now feature a new Everyday Living theme where readers will find engaging editorial articles that offer tips on a wide range of topics, all focused on making life easier.

“This year, we are excited to introduce the Everyday Living theme in the Community Pages,” said Najah Finlayson, BTC’s Manager of Directory Publications. “Users can also go through the Community Pages to learn more about planning for retirement, purchasing a home, choosing the right home insurance plan, shipping, booking a travel agent and so much more.”

This year’s directory also features a list of frequently used local websites, allowing users to easily locate utilities, banks, broadcasting, and entertainment sites in one place.

Users can also browse ‘how to’ articles in the Yellow Pages business section for more useful guides and practical tips. The new circulation period for BTC directories now runs from May 2024 to April 2025.

The change came after the Covid-19 Pandemic was a major disrupter to the customary January distribution. During this time, the company had to extend its sales canvas period, which also impacted publication and shipping. Since then, BTC has found it beneficial to maintain the May distribution timeline, to ensure that most of its customers had the opportunity to have their businesses listed.

Directories can be collected from any BTC retail store in New Providence and Grand Bahama. BTC staff carrying a valid ID will also deliver books in targeted residential areas.

Books can also be picked up from any of the locations listed below.NEW PROVIDENCE Kelly’s Home Center Meat Max on Carmichael Road X-tra Value Food store – Nassau Village Rubis Gas station on Sir Milo Butler HighwayGRAND BAHAMA Focol Gas station East Mall Focol Gas station Queens Highway Focol Gas station Eight Mile Rock Focol Gas station Boulevard Station

BTC’s online digital directory can also be accessed by simply visiting the BTC website at http://www.btcbahamas.com and clicking on “phone book”.