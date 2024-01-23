BTC provides update on service interruptions in NP and Andros

Services are expected to be fully restored by this evening, to customers in the affected eastern communities in New Providence following a traffic accident, which led to damaged BTC equipment on Monday.

Drexel Woods, BTC’s Director of Technical Operations said: “A vehicular accident damaged one of our main fiber lines, which resulted in an outage affecting customers in the Soldier Road, Village Road, Marathon Road communities and adjacent areas. Our technicians have worked around the clock, and we anticipate that services will be completely restored to all customers this evening. Our team is also examining mitigation efforts to lessen the risk of further outages.

We apologize for the inconvenience to our residential and business customers, and we appreciate your patience as our teams work diligently to have this matter resolved.”

DTO Woods has also noted a fiber break on the island of Andros, which has affected customers on North Andros, Stafford Creek, Nicholls Town, Mastic Point, Red Bays, and at BARC (The Bahamas Agricultural Research Center). “We have deployed additional resources to Andros today to fast-track repairs and we expect that service to these areas should also be restored by Wednesday,” Woods said.

BTC advises customers to keep an eye on its social media platforms for updates.