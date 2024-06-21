BTC presents entertainer Fred Ferguson with a hard copy of its 2024-25 Directory

Fred Ferguson, an award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer who is dedicated to defining the culture of The Bahamas wasrecently presented with a special hard copy of the 2024-2025 BTC Directory.

This year’s directory is a tribute to the rich and vibrant music of The Bahamas and theinside story, which highlights Goombay, was penned by Ferguson. Najah Finlayson, BTC’s Manager of Directory Publication made the directory presentation to Ferguson at BTC’s Perpall Tract headquarters.

“This year’s directory is definitely a keepsake and can be used as a research tool for anyone who wants to know more about Goombay and its origin,” Finlayson said. “Fred Ferguson has written an in-depth and informative article that gives insight to the origin of Goombay, the music of The Bahamas, and it also gives readers a deeper appreciation of Bahamian music.”

Fred Ferguson said, “Even though Goombay is not a specific rhythm it is a terminology, and it is a brand. We have suggested that we brand our music overall as Goombay and the directory is a great way to spread this word. The directory has also been around since BTC had five-digit telephone numbers and I believe that there is no better medium than the directory to speak about the music of The Bahamas because these directories will soon be a collector’s item, so it’s a great endeavor.”

The eye-catching front cover of the directory features some of the most iconic Bahamian artists including Ronnie Butler, Fred Ferguson, Joseph Spence, and Bo Hog and Da Rooters.

The 2024-2025 directories are moving fast. They can be collected from any BTC retail store in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

More Photo Highlights Below: