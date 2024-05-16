BTC Optimizes its Mobile Network

BTC has announced that major improvements to its mobile network are on the way. A full optimization of the BTC network is ongoing, as thecompany continuously works to improve the overall customer experience. A big part of that optimization project includes a review and cleanup of the spectrum being utilized on the mobile network.

Currently BTC is utilizing 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE spectrum to deliver mobile services, and the company intends to streamline its network moving towards only utilizing the fully enhanced 4G- LTE network, providing a better experience for all.

Commenting on these improvements, Director of Technology & Operations, Drexel Woods said: “We are undergoing a comprehensive review of our networks. On the mobile side of the network, we are aligning with industry standards and transitioning those still utilizing the 2Gnetwork to the faster, stronger, and more reliable 4G-LTE network. Although most users are already on the LTE network, there are still pockets of customers that utilize the 2G network. A number of these are business customers, who use the technology for a variety of solutions.

Over the last few weeks, we have been reaching out to them to provide guidance on how they can use the LTE network for their business.”

To ensure that customers remain connected, and continue to access the mobile network, they should upgrade their SIM card to an LTE SIM card, and where necessary, also upgrade their mobile phone devices. SIM card upgrades are free of charge at any BTC retail store.

The mobile network is not the only network that BTC intends to streamline. In fact, the company has already commenced the sunset of its copper network. Already, BTC has decommissioned copper in several communities in Grand Bahama and New Providence. The 2G network will be shut down in phases across the Family Islands and New Providence.

The entire 2G network should be fully shut down by the end of June.