The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Nassau, Bahamas – September 4th, 2024 – In partnership with the Government of The Bahamas and C&W Communications, BTC has today launched JUMP, a private-public partnership aimed at fostering digital inclusion and bridging the digital divide by providing connectivity, access, and digital literacy skills to 5,000 families in need. Qualifying households will receive subsidized internet […]