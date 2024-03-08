BTC International Women’s Day Celebration

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) hosted an International Women’s Day celebration at Fusion Super Plex on Thursday. Seventeen female employees of BTC were recognized at the event. Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin was also in attendance.

Chief Executive Officer of BTC, Sameer Bhatti spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines about the role women play within BTC. He said, “part of BTC’s focus is to acknowledge and to thank the women at BTC and frankly the women in our entire country. Sixty percent of our organization is women, there are five members of my senior leadership team, reporting to me, who are think women. Our board of directors have two members that are women. So we value the women in our organization, we thank them for their passion and their commitment and dedication to this organization and today’s event is to do just that. We have students from H. O. Nash, from Junior Achievement which represents multiple schools here as well. We have Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin here and this is a great opportunity to say thank you and to say we respect and we value your commitment and your dedication and passion.”