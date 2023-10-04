BTC Hosts Customer Appreciation Day On Abaco

BTC held a Customer Appreciation Day on the island of Abaco on Saturday, September 30th. It was held on the grounds of the company’s newly opened retail store in the Flamingo Plaza in Marsh Harbour. The day included games, treats, and surprises for the entire family. There were special offers for broadband and mobile customers. There were also complimentary health screenings, and a fire and safety prevention demonstration.

Carole Barnett, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager for Marketing said: “We were happy to return following the opening of our retail store in August, for a chance to connect with our customers. We had the opportunity to encourage them to sign up for our services and we wanted them to know that we are stronger, more reliable, and simply unstoppable. We wanted our customers to experience that our approach to customer service has changed, and that we are committed to delivering a “white glove experience” when they do business with us.”

BTC has held several community initiatives in various areas of New Providence in recent months to complement its rollout of fiber to the home. The latest event was held last weekend in Grand Bahama where team BTC moved into the areas of Sunrise, Wellington Heights, and Hawksbill to introduce residents to fiber to the home.

BTC presently has 80% coverage of Fiber throughout New Providence and Grand Bahama.