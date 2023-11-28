BTC GB Teams up with the Red Cross’ Meals on Wheels Initiative

BTC’s team members in Grand Bahama, including Executive Senior Manager Dominic Petty, took time out of their busy schedules on November 21 st to partner with the Red Cross to assist the outreach organization with feeding those in need just in time for Thanksgiving.

For the 13 th year, BTC staff volunteered to assist the Red Cross with its Meals on Wheels initiative, which involves Red Cross staff and volunteers preparing a meal to deliver six days a week to the homes of the elderly and those in need.

Hot meals were packaged and delivered to more than 100 sick and shut-ins throughout the Grand Bahama community, and BTC team members were happy to sit and chat with many residents as they enjoyed lunch.

The Meals on Wheels volunteer initiative came on the heels of BTC’s annual Mission Week of activities held last month, where staff volunteered and donated over 300 hours in community services through its CSR pillars of Learning, Environment, Access, andDisaster Relief.

The below photos show BTC team members posing with Red Cross representative, Mrs. Stephanie Barr, and a few residents of the Grand Bahama community who are recipients of the Meals on Wheels Program.

More photo highlights below: